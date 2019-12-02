FA Cup: Heads Up mental health campaign to see third round ties delayed by one minute

The Heads Up campaign was launched by the FA and Prince William in May

The FA has announced that all FA Cup third round ties will be delayed by one minute as part of a mental health campaign.

The 'Heads Up' campaign - launched by the FA earlier this year - will see all 32 ties, excluding replays, kick-off one minute later than their scheduled timeslots across the weekend of January 3-6.

The 'Take a Minute' initiative, in partnership with Public Health England's Every Mind Matters programme, is aimed to raise awareness of the significance of mental wellbeing, both individually and in supporting friends and family members.

"Whilst delaying kick-off times by 60 seconds is a simple idea, it provides a powerful platform for us and our Heads Up charity partners to deliver a really important message on mental health," said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

"We know that men in particular can be reluctant to talk about the subject, so it is important that we use football as a vehicle to stress the importance of mental fitness."

The 'Heads Up' campaign - led by The Duke of Cambridge - is visible through all levels of men's and women's football in England this season and will culminate at the FA Cup final in May.

Prince William visited the West Brom squad last week as part of the campaign

"It is fitting that the first big Heads Up campaign moment should be linked to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round - a signature moment in any football season," said Godric Smith, chair of the Heads Up campaign, said.

"The Emirates FA Cup is a competition for everyone - for clubs big and small - and we want to use its power to help show that we all have mental health and that we can all take a minute to focus on how we can start to improve it.

Manchester City defeated Watford to win the FA Cup in 2019

"We are very grateful for all the support from right across the football family, from our mental health charities - and to Public Health England's Every Mind Matters for their fantastic partnership."

The draw for the FA Cup third round will take place on Monday evening, with Manchester City the defending champions.