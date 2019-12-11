Freddie Ljungberg says Arsenal's players need to let 'handbrake' go

Freddie Ljungberg wants his players to be "brave and relax"

Arsenal's players need to let their "handbrake" go, says interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg.

The Gunners picked up a much-needed victory on Monday with a 3-1 win over West Ham, despite a first half where they struggled to pose an attacking threat.

Ljungberg believes the second-half turnaround came with improved confidence after his players were able to relax and be brave with their attacking play.

"For me it's about how we won the game. We kept the ball well. West Ham couldn't get a hold of the ball... I don't know how the players felt but I felt good," he said.

"You can see players do things in training that aren't a problem but they can't in a game situation. You have to work on it, relax and be brave.

"They were [like that] in the second half. We let the handbrake go."

Arsenal celebrate at the final whistle following the 3-1 win at West Ham

Arsenal have taken a young squad to Belgium to face Standard Liege, many of the players who Ljungberg helped develop in his role as academy coach last season.

"We brought a lot of firepower here. We have younger players that played in the group stages.

"it's a big game and we're here to get a result. We have a lot of respect for the opponents.

"When they asked me to do that job it was an honour. I've worked hard and tried to do my best. From what I understood it was about how I developed the young players here.

"I try to see what the players can do and not what they can't do."

The Swede would not be drawn on Arsenal's hunt for a permanent manager following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti by Napoli on Tuesday.

"I try just to concentrate on my job. Who the club decide to choose is totally up to them. I stay out of it," he said.

But he did reveal that the club's senior officials did give him positive feedback after Monday's win at the London Stadium.

He added: "Everybody was in the dressing room after the game except the owner. They were very happy with the result and the victory."