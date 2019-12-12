Next Arsenal manager: The leading candidates and those they have to impress to land Emirates role

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke (right) and his son Josh run the North London club

At Tottenham, it is as simple as having to impress chairman Daniel Levy if you want to become their next manager.

At Arsenal, however, a committee of four men awaits you and they will decide whether you get to make your pitch to the owner and his son or not.

It is quite a complicated system at the Emirates. Not only do you have to impress this quartet, but they also have some different ideas about who the next man is to take the north London club forward.

Firstly there is head of football Raul Sanllehi, who joined from Barcelona in 2018. The Spaniard is very close to the super-agent Jorge Mendes, and he will be pushing for some of his clients to become the next boss.

Mikel Arteta has been Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City since July 2016

Then there is technical director and former Arsenal player Edu, who is understood to be close to another super-agent in Kia Joorabchian, so he will have his ear on potential candidates.

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham will also need to be suitably impressed, as well as the contract negotiator Huss Fahmy; different people pushing for different candidates.

Once they all agree on a name, that is not the end of the process. There are two even more senior members of the Arsenal hierarchy to convince; American owner Stan Kroenke and his son Josh, who sits on the Arsenal board.

So who are the men that will attempt this feat?

Mikel Arteta

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta is one of the favourites to get the job. He was close to getting it before it was given to Unai Emery in May 2018.

The Spaniard Arteta is very highly regarded and has done a great job for Manchester City as assistant to Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has tipped him to be top boss one day, but the major question mark over him is that he does not have any experience as a manager to date.

Carlo Ancelotti is now available after being sacked by Napoli earlier this week

Carlo Ancelotti

The next leading candidate is the former Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian is available having just been sacked by Napoli two days ago, and has a wealth of experience not only working in the Premier League, but across Europe's top clubs. His CV speaks for itself; with three Champions Leagues and titles in England, France, Germany and Italy to his name.

The question with Ancelotti though is whether he is the right man for Arsenal. He is known as being quite soft with his players, with Sky Germany reporting that his training sessions at Bayern used to be quite relaxed. Arsenal need someone stricter, who is harder with the players.

Patrick Vieira is currently in charge at French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice

Patrick Vieira

Then there is club legend Patrick Vieira; arguably Arsene Wenger's greatest captain and certainly a manager made in his image. A lot of Arsenal fans would want the Frenchman back.

Although still young for a manager, he has plenty of experience, having managed New York City in MLS and now Nice in his native country.

He will be interviewed but Nice are not doing that great under him this season, sitting 13th in the Ligue 1 table.

Massimiliano Allegri is a free agent after leaving Juventus in the summer

Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has been another leading candidate and he is also available having left Juventus in the summer. A lot of Arsenal supporters are impressed with his CV too.

But his English is not perfect and there is a feeling he would rather wait until the summer before taking his next job.He has indicated this sentiment publicly in recent weeks too.