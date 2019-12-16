Mikel Arteta: Arsenal chiefs leave Man City assistant's home at 1.20am

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham leaving Mikel Arteta's Manchester home in the early hours of Monday morning

Manchester City will ask Mikel Arteta to clarify his future after Arsenal officials were photographed leaving his Manchester home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Arsenal are expected to appoint a new manager before the end of the month with City assistant boss Arteta firmly established as one of the leading candidates.

Gunners chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and the club's lawyer Huss Fahmy were photographed leaving Arteta's home around 1.20am, following a reported two-and-a-half-hour meeting.

Arsenal's lawyer Huss Fahmy is also pictured leaving Arteta's house

Even before Sunday night's meeting was revealed, City officials had decided to ask Arteta to help them end three weeks of speculation linking him as the favourite to replace Unai Emery at the Emirates.

Following the manner of Sunday's 3-0 defeat by Manchester City, Arsenal have made it clear that action is required to halt a dramatic decline which could see the club missing out on a top-four finish for the fourth season in a row.

The Arsenal board are looking for someone who knows the club, knows the Premier League and is available to take over immediately.

Arteta, who spent five years at the club, ticks all those boxes and also came close to getting the job in the summer of 2018 before the club decided to appoint Unai Emery instead.

The Spaniard left the Emirates Stadium with the rest of City squad without speaking to the media on Sunday night but has met with Arsenal officials since the game.

Football executives at the club have maintained they will take their time to make sure they appoint the right man.

The Gunners are considering up to 10 candidates including Arteta and another former midfielder Patrick Vieira.

Freddie Ljungberg has been in interim charge since Emery was dismissed 17 days ago, after a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

He has been managing the first team on a game-by-game basis but he wants the Arsenal board to make an appointment as soon as possible.

Sky Sports News have approached both Arsenal and Man City for comment following the release of images from Sunday night's meeting but, so far, neither club has commented.