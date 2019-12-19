Mikel Arteta to make Sevilla midfielder Antonio Zarzana his first signing at Arsenal - European Paper Talk

It’s less than a fortnight until the January transfer window opens and the volume of potential deals being reported is rapidly increasing as the days tick by.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Mikel Arteta will look to make Sevilla's 17-year-old midfielder Antonio Zarzana his first signing if he leaves Manchester City to become Arsenal's new manager. (Estadio Deportivo)

Barcelona have informed Jorge Messi, father and agent of Leo, of their intention to extend their talisman's contract until 2023. The Argentine great is currently under contract until 2021 at Camp Nou. (Various)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente is wanted by several clubs but Los Rojiblancos have no intention of selling the 24-year-old who only signed from Real Madrid in the summer. (AS)

Valencia are keen to re-sign striker Abel Ruiz from Barcelona's B side. The 19-year-old left Los Che in 2012 to sign for the Blaugrana but is expected to leave Catalonia in the next window. (Mundo Deportivo)

If Paris Saint-Germain are unable to secure a deal for Neymar they will look to two Bundesliga talents instead - either Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz or Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund. (El Desmarque)

Sevilla are looking to sign two players from Serie A's Torino - central defender Armando Izzo and striker Simone Zaza. (AS)

Italy

Juventus look set to hold onto Turkish defender Merih Demiral in January despite interest from several Premier League clubs, as well as Milan. (Calciomercato)

Milan will make room for Zlatan Ibrahimovic by moving Eintracht Frankfurt loanee Ante Rebic out. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira and Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez are January transfer targets for Napoli and their new coach Rino Gattuso. (Corriere dello Sport)

Internazionale's 17-year-old striker Sebastiano Esposito was wanted by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer but wasn't interested in a move as he felt his first-team chances were better at San Siro. He was also keen to be coached by Antonio Conte. (Corriere dello Sport)

Milan have entered the chase for RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland and will offer the 19-year-old €5m (£4.25m) per year to sign with the Rossoneri. (Corriere dello Sport)

Fiorentina want to pep up their attack with the signings of Atletico Madrid forward Nikola Kalinic, currently on loan at Roma, and Chelsea's Pedro. (La Repubblica Firenze)

Germany

Bayern are looking to sign a new right-back so Joshua Kimmich doesn't have to keep switching between full-back and central midfield. Monaco's Benjamin Henrichs is their prefered target for the role. (Kicker)

Leroy Sane has decided he wants to leave Manchester City to sign for Bayern Munich. The German winger could even push for a winter transfer. (Bild)

France

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are already eyeing an ambitious move for Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola, if current incumbent Thomas Tuchel departs next summer as expected. (Le10Sport)

Lyon are looking to add further depth to their squad in January with the signings of Valencia forward Kevin Gameiro and Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar. (L'Equipe)

Liverpool are keeping an eye on Toulouse's 18-year-old left-back Mathieu Goncalves. (L'Equipe)

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim could be fired by the principality club for the second time in little over a year if Les Monegasques lose to Lille this weekend. (L'Equipe)