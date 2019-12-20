Sead Kolasinac: Arsenal lose another defender for busy Christmas run of games

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac was hurt against Man City

Arsenal have been dealt a further defensive blow with the loss of Sead Kolasinac for the Christmas period with an ankle ligament injury.

Kolasinac was injured during last weekend's 3-0 home defeat by Manchester City and he will not be back in training until January according to the club's latest injury update.

That means him missing Saturday's game at Everton - probably Freddie Ljungberg's last in temporary charge - plus those against Bournemouth, Chelsea and the visit of Manchester United on New Year's Day.

After that, because of the FA Cup third round, Arsenal are not back in Premier League action until January 11 when they take on Crystal Palace.

Arsenal have also confirmed they do not expect to have left-back Kieran Tierney back until March at the earliest.

Tierney, a summer signing from Celtic, suffered a dislocated shoulder against West Ham earlier this month and underwent successful surgery earlier this week.

Among shorter term absentees, Ljungberg - who is expected to shortly be replaced by Mikel Arteta in the Arsenal hotseat - also has doubts over Hector Bellerin (hamstring) and Rob Holding (knee).

Mesut Ozil is also a question mark for Saturday's game with a right foot injury but Granit Xhaka will be available after sustaining a concussion against the Hammers.