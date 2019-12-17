Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney undergoes shoulder operation

Kieran Tierney is expected to be out for around three months (Instagram: kierantierney)

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has successfully undergone a shoulder operation.

Tierney, 22, sustained a dislocated shoulder during Arsenal's 3-1 win over West Ham on December 9.

The club confirmed he would be sidelined for a period of up to three months with the Scotland international requiring surgery and an extended rehabilitation period.

The left-back posted an image on his Instagram account from his hospital bed, telling his followers: "Op done. Soup terrible. Thank [you] as always for the lovely messages. Helping me a lot."

A hip injury meant Tierney did not make his Arsenal debut until late September after joining from Celtic on transfer deadline day - making just 11 appearances in all competitions since.

Arsenal have been left short at left-back after Sead Kolasinac was forced off during their 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

Eighteen-year-old midfielder Bukayo Saka was utilised as a makeshift full-back by Freddie Ljungberg in Tierney and Kolasinac's absence.