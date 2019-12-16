Nicolas Pepe: Arsenal players must take blame for poor form, not Freddie Ljungberg

Nicolas Pepe says Freddie Ljungberg is not the reason for Arsenal's recent poor run of results

Nicolas Pepe says Arsenal's players must shoulder the criticism for their recent performances, rather than interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg.

Two goals from Kevin De Bruyne and a Raheem Sterling strike condemned Ljungberg's side to their fifth top-flight defeat of the season on Sunday.

Arsenal's club's record signing Pepe, who played the full match at the Emirates Stadium, insists the blame for the Gunners' adverse form should lie with him and his team-mates, instead of their temporary boss.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live on

"Us players have to do better quickly," said Pepe.

"We have won only one game out of the last 12. It is not enough, we are Arsenal. It is about us, not the coach or anything else.

Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were on target in the Gunners' 3-1 win over West Ham

"We have to wake up quickly, starting against Everton.

"Freddie tries hard, he talks to us, but nothing has changed much in terms of results. It's down to us the players, not the coach. Freddie is close to us because he used to be a player not long ago.

"He knows what we feel so it's easier for us to talk with him. We will continue to work hard to make things better and win again.

Freddie Ljungberg has urged Arsenal to make a decision over the managerial situation

"We are not disturbed by the managerial situation. I had a similar situation in Lille and we kept going. With hard work, it will get better with Freddie or someone else."

Following Arsenal's third consecutive home defeat in all competitions, Ljungberg suggested that the club should make a decision imminently over the vacant manager's position at the club.

Ljungberg has overseen one win, two defeats and two draws since taking temporary charge.

Talks have begun with former midfielder and current Manchester City assistant boss Mikel Arteta over becoming Unai Emery's replacement.