Nicolas Pepe: Arsenal players must take blame for poor form, not Freddie Ljungberg
Pepe defends Ljungberg following Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City; Gunners have won just once in 12 matches in all competitions
By Joe Tanner
Last Updated: 16/12/19 4:25pm
Nicolas Pepe says Arsenal's players must shoulder the criticism for their recent performances, rather than interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg.
Two goals from Kevin De Bruyne and a Raheem Sterling strike condemned Ljungberg's side to their fifth top-flight defeat of the season on Sunday.
Arsenal's club's record signing Pepe, who played the full match at the Emirates Stadium, insists the blame for the Gunners' adverse form should lie with him and his team-mates, instead of their temporary boss.
Arsenal vs Chelsea
December 29, 2019, 1:00pm
Live on
- De Bruyne masterclass flattens Arsenal
- Arsenal and Man City player ratings from the Emirates
- Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City highlights
"Us players have to do better quickly," said Pepe.
"We have won only one game out of the last 12. It is not enough, we are Arsenal. It is about us, not the coach or anything else.
"We have to wake up quickly, starting against Everton.
"Freddie tries hard, he talks to us, but nothing has changed much in terms of results. It's down to us the players, not the coach. Freddie is close to us because he used to be a player not long ago.
"He knows what we feel so it's easier for us to talk with him. We will continue to work hard to make things better and win again.
"We are not disturbed by the managerial situation. I had a similar situation in Lille and we kept going. With hard work, it will get better with Freddie or someone else."
Following Arsenal's third consecutive home defeat in all competitions, Ljungberg suggested that the club should make a decision imminently over the vacant manager's position at the club.
Ljungberg has overseen one win, two defeats and two draws since taking temporary charge.
Talks have begun with former midfielder and current Manchester City assistant boss Mikel Arteta over becoming Unai Emery's replacement.