Kevin Volland: Bayer Leverkusen to resist Arsenal approach

Kevin Volland has just 18 months left on his Bayer Leverkusen contract, having signed from Hoffenheim in 2016

Bayer Leverkusen will resist January offers for Arsenal target Kevin Volland, according to Sky Germany.

The Bundesliga club are hoping to plan with their vice-captain for the long-term and do not wish to sell the forward.

He has 18 months left on his contract and Gunners scouts have been to watch him a number of times recently ahead of a possible January move.

The 27-year-old is predominantly a centre-forward but can also play off the right-hand side, and is more desirable because he is left footed.

