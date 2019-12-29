Granit Xhaka to Hertha Berlin: Mikel Arteta urges midfielder to stay at Arsenal

Granit Xhaka could be set to leave Arsenal in January

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes Granit Xhaka stays at the club beyond the January transfer window and rejects a move to Hertha Berlin.

The Switzerland midfielder has agreed terms with Hertha, according to his agent, and is open to the move as discussions between the clubs continue over a deal.

Xhaka did not play in the Gunners' home defeat to Chelsea on Sunday but Arteta confirmed it was due to illness, as he was asked whether the player would leave next month.

"I hope not," said Arteta. "He played at Bournemouth and did really well - very committed - and played a really good game.

"After the game, he started to feel ill and temperature. He was not feeling good and has been in bed for two days and that is why not selected."

It is understood Arsenal are looking to recoup much of the £35m they paid Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 for Xhaka if they are to sell him in the upcoming winter window.

Xhaka was stripped of the club captaincy for gesturing towards fans while being booed off against Crystal Palace in October.