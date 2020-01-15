Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah will stay at the club this month

Eddie Nketiah spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Leeds

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah will stay at the club this month despite interest from a host of Championship sides.

Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City were all interested in taking him on loan for the second half of the season.

However, after talks with head coach Mikel Arteta, Nketiah will remain at the Emirates.

Nketiah spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Leeds where he scored five goals in 19 appearances.

Nketiah has made 19 appearances for Arsenal

The 20-year-old made his Arsenal debut in September 2017, coming off the bench in their 4-2 win over Bate Borisov in the Europa League.

He has made 19 appearances for Arsenal in total so far.

