Coronavirus: Mikel Arteta feeling better, Arsenal's training centre re-opened

Arsenal say head coach Mikel Arteta is "feeling much better" after testing positive for coronavirus last week and has resumed planning and is speaking to players.

The club have also confirmed the re-opening of his first-team training centre at London Colney and the academy development centre at Hale End - both of which were closed for deep cleaning following Arteta's diagnosis.

A number of staff, including the head coach and the men's first-team squad, are all still currently isolating at home.

The mandatory self-isolation period concludes on March 24.

Arsenal say the club's management team is overseeing specific daily training and dietary regimes for all their players.

The club also outlined its commitment to help the local community through the difficulty of coping with the outbreak.

"We continue to support our local Islington community in these difficult times and we are in discussions with local groups to find new ways to support our most vulnerable groups as the situation develops," a club statement read.

"We are liaising with the local authority and the areas being explored range from providing online coaching and teaching, and staff volunteering to have regular phone contact with elderly local people feeling isolated.

"We are also looking into how we can support our casual workers."