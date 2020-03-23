Coronavirus: Arsenal ask players to stay away from training ground

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus

Arsenal have cancelled plans to resume training on Tuesday, telling players to remain at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal said in a statement: "Our men's first-team players were scheduled to return to training on Tuesday after completing 14 days isolation following Mikel Arteta's positive diagnosis for the virus.

"As a result of the current situation we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time. Therefore our men's first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home.

"Stay at home and save lives."

