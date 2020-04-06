Arsenal 2019/20: Five stats you didn't know

We pick out five stats you may not have known about Arsenal's 2019/20 season...

Something to work on, Mikel!

Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal in December

This will not be a stat that pleases Mikel Arteta!

The Gunners have gained possession on fewer occasions than any other side in the Premier League, doing so just 51 times per 90 minutes.

Vital Leno

Bernd Leno has been one of Arsenal's standout performers this season, making a number of crucial saves in what has been a disappointing season to date for the Gunners.

In fact, Leno has made 104 saves in the Premier League during the campaign so fay and only Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has made more with 117.

A lack of goals

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has struggled for goals this season

Arsenal have scored 40 goals so far this season.

It's their fewest at this stage of a season since the 1998-99 season when they had scored 41 goals and went on to finish second in that campaign.

The draw specialists

The Gunners have drawn 13 games this season.

It's already their most in an entire season since drawing 17 of 42 Premier League games during the 1993/1994 campaign.

Walking the disciplinary tightrope

Granit Xhaka has seven yellow cards to his name this season

Arteta's side have been issued 63 yellow cards in their 28 Premier League matches so far this season.

That is joint-most bookings in the top-flight along with north London rivals Tottenham.

