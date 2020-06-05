Arsenal fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Man City vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:28pm
Arsenal's opening Premier League fixture for the season restart has been confirmed - a trip to Manchester City on Wednesday June 17, live on Sky Sports.
The game will take place on the first day of the league's resumption, with a kick-off time of 8.15pm.
Arsenal's rearranged trip to Southampton, now scheduled for Thursday June 25, will also be live on Sky Sports.
Mikel Arteta's team will then be in FA Cup action on Sunday June 28 with a quarter-final tie away to Sheffield United (1pm kick-off).
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
ARSENAL'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Wednesday June 17
Man City vs Arsenal
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Saturday June 20
Brighton v Arsenal
Kick-Off: 3pm
Thursday June 25
Southampton vs Arsenal
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 1 July
Arsenal v Norwich
Kick-Off: 6pm
Arsenal fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Wolves vs Arsenal
Arsenal vs Leicester
Tottenham vs Arsenal
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Arsenal vs Watford