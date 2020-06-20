Arsenal's Bernd Leno stretchered off at Brighton

Bernd Leno receives treatment after falling awkwardly at Brighton

Arsenal's injury woes continue to deepen after goalkeeper Bernd Leno was stretched off during the Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.

The German 'keeper went down on the edge of the box in the 36th minute after appearing to be fouled by Neal Maupay as he attempted to grab the ball ahead of the Brighton forward.

The 28-year-old was clearly in some pain as he received treatment on the pitch before aiming some choice words in Maupay's direction as he was taken off the pitch with the game still goalless.

Leno appeared to be angry with Neal Maupay after his challenge

Leno was replaced by second-choice 'keeper Emiliano Martinez, who was making his first Premier League appearance since April 2017.

It comes after Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka were injured during Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The club have confirmed Mari suffered a "significant" ankle injury that could rule him out for the season, while Xhaka sprained an ankle in the defeat.

With David Luiz also suspended for three games after being shown a straight red card, Arteta will be struggling for numbers ahead of Thursday's trip to Southampton, live on Sky Sports.

Calum Chambers (knee), Cedric Soares (head) and Sokratis Papastathopoulos (thigh) are already missing, leaving Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding as Mikel Arteta's only fit centre-halves while Lucas Torreira also remains out.

However, Arsenal said they are hoping Xhaka, Soares and Torreira would be "aiming to return to training in the next two weeks".

Bernd Leno was clearly in some pain following the collision

