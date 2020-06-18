Pablo Mari: Arsenal defender seeing specialist after 'significant' ankle injury

Pablo Mari could miss the rest of the season

Arsenal centre-back Pablo Mari has gone to see a specialist after suffering a "significant" ankle injury that could rule him out for the season.

Mari came off injured after 24 minutes in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City due to a problem with his left ankle.

A statement Arsenal's official website read: "This is a significant injury which is currently undergoing further specialist assessment."

Arsenal are also likely to be without midfielder Granit Xhaka for Saturday's trip to Brighton after he sprained his ankle in Wednesday's Premier League match at the Etihad.

The statement said he would be "aiming to return to training in the next two weeks".

Mari was replaced after 24 minutes at the Etihad on Wednesday

In more positive injury news for the Gunners, Lucas Torreira (ankle), Sokratis (thigh) and Cedric Soares (facial) will return to training in two weeks.

Meanwhile, David Luiz is definitely out of the match at Brighton after receiving a straight red card against City.

Granit Xhaka's was replaced after eight minutes on Wednesday

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League match, refused to rule out Luiz playing for the club again.

"I don't know [if he has played his last game here]," said Arteta. "He is very open, he is a leader and I was sure he was going to speak in front of everybody. You heard what he said, he was very direct with us too.

"That is what I value from him and that is what I like from him. We need to be fair on him. Me personally, I am going to defend him with everything I have because I believe in him.

"He has shown me a lot of things in his time here and his career speaks for itself."

