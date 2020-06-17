David Luiz takes blame after Arsenal defeat to Man City

1:46 David Luiz says he takes responsibility for Arsenal's defeat to Manchester City, but insists he wants to extend his contract at the club. David Luiz says he takes responsibility for Arsenal's defeat to Manchester City, but insists he wants to extend his contract at the club.

David Luiz has taken the blame for Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, but insists he wants to extend his contract at the club.

Luiz produced a catalogue of errors in a torrid 25-minute cameo appearance as 10-man Arsenal suffered a heavy loss at City on the Premier League's return.

Brought on as a substitute in the 24th minute following an injury to Pablo Mari, the Brazilian's error led to Raheem Sterling's opener (45+2) before he was sent off for hauling down Riyad Mahrez inside the penalty area four minutes into the second half.

David Luiz is sent off at Man City

The 33-year-old's contract at Arsenal is also set to expire in the coming weeks, but he insists he wants to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

"It's not the team's fault, it was my fault," he told Sky Sports. "Today I think the team did well, especially with 10 men, the coach is amazing, the players did amazing, it's just my fault.

"I took the decision to play, I should have taken another decision in the last two months, but I didn't. It was all about my contract, whether I stay or not. I have 14 days to be here, and that's it. Today was my fault.

Arsenal's David Luiz walks off after being sent off against Manchester City

"I don't want to use it as an alibi or an excuse, but it's my fault and that's it.

"I love to be here, that's why I continue to train hard, that's why I came here today, that's why I've tried to do everything, that's why I'm here putting my face up, that's why I said to the players no one had to speak, I'm happy to show my face and be here.

"I want to stay, the coach knows, he wants me to stay, and we are just waiting for the decisions."

Arteta refuses to criticise Luiz

2:31 Mikel Arteta says David Luiz's 'difficult performance' against Manchester City will not affect the decision on whether to extend his contract. Mikel Arteta says David Luiz's 'difficult performance' against Manchester City will not affect the decision on whether to extend his contract.

Despite Luiz taking the blame, Arsenal boss Arteta refused to criticise Luiz, and said his display would have

no bearing on a decision to exercise the option on his contract.

"He has spoken in the dressing room," Arteta said. "David is someone who is very honest, straightforward, I'm sure he will talk to you guys and explain his feelings.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 3-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 3-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League.

"But my opinion hasn't changed from the moment I joined the team and it won't change because of a difficult performance tonight."

"I don't know what will happen with his contract," he added.

"I know what happened today. There was a reason why I didn't select him from the start. He had to play because Pablo got injured. He tried but it didn't work out for the team."

Analysis: 'The club don't want him to stay' says Carragher

4:17 Jamie Carragher believes the poor performance of David Luiz for Arsenal at Manchester City marks the end of his career in the Premier League. Jamie Carragher believes the poor performance of David Luiz for Arsenal at Manchester City marks the end of his career in the Premier League.

But Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher thinks Luiz has played his last game for the club following his horror show at City.

"The club obviously don't want him to stay, and don't want to give him a contract," he told Sky Sports. "I totally get that, why would you?

"By the sound of what he's saying is, he wishes the decision he had made in the last two months is to say he's not playing, because his contract is finished - there's other players, Ryan Fraser at Bournemouth, who's refused to play.

"He's saying Mikel Arteta wants him to stay, he wants to stay, but it's not right for him to stay at Arsenal, they need to move on from David Luiz.

David Luiz trudges off after his red card against Manchester City

"People keep talking about experience, but sometimes that can be one of the most over-rated qualities. It's not about how experienced you are, it's how good you are.

"For Arsenal they've got a young French lad coming in [William Saliba], they've bought Mari, they need to buy another one, they've got Sokratis, Mustafi, they're not good enough. That's the problem, you look at a David Luiz, you think I'll get the best out of him, you won't.

"The people at the top, if they've decided David Luiz is not getting another year, that's right. If Mikel Arteta thinks he should, I think that's wrong. I'd be really worried if I was an Arsenal fan and Arteta thought he could get another year out of Luiz."

Luiz's disastrous evening in stats

Luiz became the first player to be sent off, concede a penalty and commit an error leading to an opposition goal in a Premier League match since Carl Jenkinson for West Ham vs Bournemouth in August 2015.

Luiz has conceded four penalties in the Premier League this season - the joint-most in a single campaign in the competition's history (also José Fonte 2016-17, Gary Caldwell 2011-12, Ibrahima Sonko 2007-08, Claus Lundekvam 1999-00, Ken Monkou 1993-94 & Luc Nijholt 1993-94).

Watch the match highlights

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 3-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 3-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports

For the Premier League's resumption, Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games during the resumption of the 2019/20 Premier League season. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.