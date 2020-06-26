Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to Matteo Guendouzi exit reports

Matteo Guendouzi was dropped by Mikel Arteta for the trip to Southampton

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he is "counting on all of his players" for next season as reports link Matteo Guendouzi with a summer exit.

Arteta was fielding questions about Guendouzi following reports in France the 21-year-old midfielder had told the club he would be open to leaving in the summer during a disciplinary meeting this week.

Guendouzi was dropped for Thursday's 2-0 Premier League win at Southampton, having been involved in a fracas with Brighton striker Neal Maupay in the club's previous fixture.

Asked about the reports in France, Arteta said: "Whatever internal issues we have, I will deal with that privately and I'm never going to make any of that public."

Pressed on if he thought Guendouzi would be an Arsenal player next season, Arteta said: "All the players that are here, I am counting on them.

"If they want to jump on the boat they are more than welcome. That's always my mindset. I'm here to help all of them individually and collectively and that is my job."

Arteta described the France U21 midfielder's omission from the trip to St Mary's as "squad management" and suggested he could be involved in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final tie at Sheffield United.