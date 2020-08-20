Arsenal fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Arsenal have a tough set of opening Premier League fixtures to negotiate, playing Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all away from home in the first seven games.

Mikel Arteta has a solid platform to build from after finishing the season on a positive note with a surprise win in the FA Cup but the three tough away days could dent any early momentum they were after for the 2020/21 season. In the Premier League, the Gunners have not won an away match against a 'big-six' side in their last 25 attempts.

A trip to newly promoted Fulham is their opening day fixture, followed by another London derby at The Emirates against West Ham.

Fans may be allowed back into stadiums by the time Arsenal face Tottenham in the first north London derby of the season on December 5 with the corresponding fixture at The Emirates set for March 13. Arsenal end the season with a home fixture against Brighton on May 23.

September

12: Fulham (a)

19: West Ham (h)

26: Liverpool (a)

October

3: Sheffield United (h)

17: Manchester City (a)

24: Leicester (h)

31: Manchester United (a)

November

7: Aston Villa (h)

21: Leeds United (a)

28: Wolves (h)

December

5: Tottenham (a)

12: Burnley (h)

15: Southampton (h)

19: Everton (a)

26: Chelsea (h)

28: Brighton (a)

January

2: West Brom (a)

12: Crystal Palace (h)

16: Newcastle (h)

27: Southampton (a)

30: Manchester United (h)

February

3: Wolves (a)

6: Aston Villa (a)

13: Leeds (h)

20: Manchester City (h)

27: Leicester City (a)

March

6: Burnley (a)

13: Tottenham (h)

20: West Ham (a)

April

3: Liverpool (h)

10: Sheffield United (h)

17: Fulham (h)

24: Everton (h)

May

1: Newcastle (a)

8: West Brom (h)

12: Chelsea (a)

15: Crystal Palace (a)

23: Brighton (h)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

