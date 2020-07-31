Folarin Balogun: Arsenal demand £8m for Brentford target

Folarin Balogun is wanted by Brentford

Arsenal are demanding at least £8m for Brentford target Folarin Balogun.

The Gunners' price is considered high for a 19-year-old striker who has never played a first-team game and can leave for free next summer.

Balogun has refused to sign a new contract after failing get assurances of a pathway into the first team, and is happy to see out his current deal until 2021.

The Bees, who are one game away from the Premier League, tried to sign him in January but could not agree a deal with Arsenal.

He is highly regarded at other clubs in the Premier League and has been tracked by the likes of Liverpool, as well as teams in Germany.

Balogun banged in 10 goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances for Arsenal's U23s this season, and is a high priority among the Bees' targets along with Peterborough's Ivan Toney.