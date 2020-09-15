Runar Alex Runarsson: Arsenal in talks for Dijon 'keeper as Emiliano Martinez nears Aston Villa move

Runar Alex Runarsson made 12 appearances for Dijon last season

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Dijon over the signing of goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson.

The 25-year-old Iceland international has two years remaining on his contract with the French club having joined from Danish side Nordsjaelland in 2018.

Arsenal are in the market for a back-up 'keeper to compete with youngster Matt Macey, having accepted a £16m bid from Aston Villa for Emiliano Martinez.

Emiliano Martinez is set to join Aston Villa this week after Arsenal accepted a £16m bid

The 28-year-old Argentinian is expected to complete the move to Villa Park this week.

Martinez has two years remaining on his contract at the Emirates and impressed when stepping in for first-choice 'keeper Bernd Leno when the German was injured in June, but the Gunners are actively looking to generate funding for further outfield signings in this window.

Auba stays, but who joins him?

Mikel Arteta called Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang an 'important leader' after the Arsenal captain signed a new three-year contract on Tuesday

The news all Arsenal fans were waiting for was finally confirmed on Tuesday, with the announcement of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's new three-year contract.

The club can now focus their attentions solely on in-comings and outgoings for the remainder of the window.

They remain interested in Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey but Mikel Arteta would need to sanction at least one sale in order to activate the midfielder's £45m release clause.

Lucas Torreira was not included in Arsenal's 23-man squad for their win over Fulham

Lucas Torreira looks likely to leave the Emirates this summer, with Arsenal in talks with Torino over a loan deal for the midfielder with a view to a permanent move.

Torino would pay Arsenal £22m in the deal over two equal instalments, with the club's Serie A rivals Fiorentina also interested in the midfielder.

Sky in Italy reported earlier this month of Napoli's interest in signing defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, but the Serie A club are hoping to negotiate a move for the 32-year-old which would not involve a transfer fee.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

