Europa League last 32: When is draw? Dates, fixtures, teams for knockout stage

The Europa League group stage is nearing its conclusion, with several British sides hoping to reach the know. Here's what you need to know about the round of 32.
When is the Europa League last 32 draw?
The draw will take place at midday on Monday, December 14 in Nyon - after the Champions League last 16 draw. You will be able to follow it across Sky Sports' platforms.
Who has reached the last 32?
That is still to be decided but Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester and Rangers are all in a strong position to qualify.
Celtic, however, are currently bottom of Group H after three games and face a battle to stay in the competition.
What is the draw format?
The draw will comprise 12 group winners, 12 group runners-up and eight third-placed sides from the Champions League who will drop into the Europa League knockout phase.
Trending
- Maradona's forgotten year in Seville
- Maradona: The hand of God and the feet of gold
- CL hits & misses: City qualify but doubts remain; Liverpool falter
- Klopp: No excuses for deserved defeat
- Rashford earns place on Football Black List
- AJ or Dubois? Usyk vows to force title fight
- Pele: I hope to play with Maradona in the sky
- Diego Maradona: Images of a football icon
- Ferdinand critical of FA's handling of Terry racism case
- Diego Maradona dies aged 60
The clubs will be split into two pots, with the 12 group winners and the four best third-ranked teams in the UEFA Champions League group stage all seeded.
No team can play a club from their Europa League group or a side from the same national association at this stage.
The ties will take place over two legs, with the seeded teams at home in the second legs.
When will the games be played?
February 18, 2021: Round of 32 first legs
February 25, 2021: Round of 32 second legs
What are the other key dates?
December 3: Group stage matchday 5
December 10: Group stage matchday 6
February 18 & 25, 2021: Round of 32
March 11 & 18, 2021: Round of 16
April 8 & 15, 2021: Quarter-finals
April 29 & May 6, 2021: Semi-finals
May 26: Final (Gdansk, Poland)