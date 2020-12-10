Dominik Szoboszlai: Arsenal, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid wait for Salzburg attacker's transfer decision

Arsenal are bracing themselves for Red Bull Salzburg attacker Dominik Szoboszlai to make a decision on his future.

The Gunners are interested in signing the attacking midfielder in January but face stiff competition from Salzburg's sister club in Germany; RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side can offer him Champions League football for the rest of the season, but he is also said to be aware of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid being keen on a deal next summer.

The 20-year-old therefore has to make up his mind whether to go in January or see out the rest of the season where he is, and he is said to have a deadline of next Tuesday, December 15.

The Hungary number 10 has a release clause in his Salzburg contract - reportedly of almost £23m - but discussions are said to be needed to finalise payment structures and agent fees.

Image: Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his team further in January after a difficult start to the season

Who is Dominik Szoboszlai?

Szoboszlai is considered one of Europe's most promising talents, having scored twice in six Champions League games this season, and four in 10 in the Austrian Bundesliga, while setting up a further six.

The youngster has scored 25 goals and produced 33 assists in 80 appearances since breaking through from Salzburg's academy in 2018.

Szoboszlai plays predominantly as a number 10 - the position Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in, having recently relied on a traditional number nine in Alexandre Lacazette to play there, as the Gunners have struggled in the Premier League.