Mesut Ozil transfer: Arsenal midfielder in quarantine ahead of Fenerbahce move

Mesut Ozil is expected to undergo a medical and complete his transfer from Arsenal to Fenerbahce on Friday after finishing a period of quarantine in Turkey.

Arsenal and Ozil are close to finalising the outstanding details of his contract termination ahead of joining Super Lig club Fenerbahce on a three-and-a-half-year deal as a free agent.

Ozil, whose contract at the Emirates was due to expire this summer, arrived in Istanbul on Sunday evening and is quarantining in Istanbul, in line with Turkey's Covid-19 protocols.

On Sunday, the 2014 World Cup winner with Germany said goodbye to his Arsenal team-mates and staff at the club's training ground.

"I am a Fenerbahce fan," Ozil told NTV in Turkey earlier this week.

"That is why I am very happy to be coming to Turkey with Fenerbahce. I'm very excited. God gave me the chance to wear this jersey as a Fenerbahce fan. God willing, I will carry it with honour and do everything I can for the team."

Fenerbahce are under increasing pressure to meet financial fair play regulations and made it clear throughout the negotiation process that they would be unable to pay any significant transfer fee to Arsenal.

Ozil, who is Arsenal's highest earner, has not played for the Gunners since March after being frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta.

The 32-year-old was not registered in Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads this season and has been free to talk to other clubs since the beginning of January.

Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 for what was then a club-record fee of £42m and has helped the club win the FA Cup three times.

He has scored 44 goals and registered 77 assists in 254 appearances for the club.

Major League Soccer's DC United had also been linked with a January move for Ozil, who retired from international football in 2018.

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

'Ozil has always had different sides to him. Good and bad. Jaw-dropping and head-scratching. But few players can match his technical brilliance. Few can even see the game in the way he does, let alone do the things he does with the ball at his feet.

'His first two years in north London yielded back-to-back FA Cups either side of a World Cup triumph with Germany. But on an individual level, it was only in his third that it truly clicked for him at Arsenal. His 2015/16 season was an intoxicating display of craft and creativity.

'Over the course of that campaign, Ozil had a direct hand in 28 goals in 45 appearances. He provided 19 assists in the Premier League, one short of Thierry Henry's record, and created 146 chances, a staggering total which remains the highest in a single season since Opta started taking records almost two decades ago.'

