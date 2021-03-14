Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left out of Arsenal team for north London derby after disciplinary breach

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of the Arsenal starting XI to play Tottenham in the north London derby after a disciplinary breach.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed the news to Sky Sports ahead of the game at the Emirates.

2:00 Mikel Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left on the bench for the north London derby due to a 'disciplinary issue'

Arteta refused to reveal the reasons behind his captain's omission but did confirm he was originally scheduled to start in attack, with Alexandre Lacazette getting the nod instead.

"We have drawn the line, we move on, and he is on the bench," said Arteta.

"We have a process for every game that we have to respect. It was a decision made after evaluating everything and who Auba is and what he's done.

"We have other players who can play. Recently we have changed the team quite a lot and there are players who are willing to play and deserve a chance, so I'm comfortable with that."

Arteta says he’s dropped Aubameyang for disciplinary reasons. Wouldn’t elaborate. — Patrick Davison (@skysports_PatD) March 14, 2021

Reacting to the news, former Arsenal player Freddie Ljungberg told Sky Sports: "The only thing l can think of is that he has been late or something because he is still on the bench. So it can't be that bad.

"But it's not good for Arsenal and it must be something big to leave him out."