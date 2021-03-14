Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left out of Arsenal team for north London derby after disciplinary breach

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports ahead of the north London derby that Aubameyang would not be involved from the start, although he has been named on the bench; follow Arsenal vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports PL and Main Event from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm

Sunday 14 March 2021 16:23, UK

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) consoles captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 2:00
Mikel Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left on the bench for the north London derby due to a 'disciplinary issue'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of the Arsenal starting XI to play Tottenham in the north London derby after a disciplinary breach.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed the news to Sky Sports ahead of the game at the Emirates.

Arteta refused to reveal the reasons behind his captain's omission but did confirm he was originally scheduled to start in attack, with Alexandre Lacazette getting the nod instead.

"We have drawn the line, we move on, and he is on the bench," said Arteta.

"We have a process for every game that we have to respect. It was a decision made after evaluating everything and who Auba is and what he's done.

"We have other players who can play. Recently we have changed the team quite a lot and there are players who are willing to play and deserve a chance, so I'm comfortable with that."

Reacting to the news, former Arsenal player Freddie Ljungberg told Sky Sports: "The only thing l can think of is that he has been late or something because he is still on the bench. So it can't be that bad.

"But it's not good for Arsenal and it must be something big to leave him out."

