David Luiz: Defender will leave Arsenal at the end of the season

Experienced defender David Luiz is to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

An amicable meeting between Luiz and Arsenal took place on Friday - where it was decided that he would leave when his contract expires in July.

The 34-year-old Brazil international has been with the London club for the last two seasons, having been signed from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League

That was the second of two Chelsea stints for Luiz, who was a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup winner with the Blues.

