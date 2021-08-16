Brentford 2-0 Arsenal: Rwandan president Paul Kagame slams Gunners for opening Premier League defeat

The president of Rwanda criticised Arsenal after they lost their opening match of the new Premier League season to Brentford.

Paul Kagame, whose government sponsors the Gunners, said fans deserved better than "mediocrity".

After the game on Friday, which Arsenal lost 2-0, Mr Kagame tweeted: "We just must NOT excuse or accept mediocrity.

"A team has to be built with purpose to win win win."

What?? It's football,it's a loss of Arsenal at/to Brentford. Brentford deserved to win and they did. The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this....NO !!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken to long to come! — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 13, 2021

In a separate tweet, he said "Brentford deserved to win" and added that "Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this".

It's been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups&downs-more downs until this point. Can't we have a plan that really works?? One part to look at is how we deal in the market- players we buy to execute the plan. The touch&go mentality does not bring change. — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 13, 2021

He added: "It's been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups&downs-more downs until this point.

We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win. So that when we lose....it was not to be expected! I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!! End — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 13, 2021

"Can't we have a plan that really works??

"One part to look at is how we deal in the market- players we buy to execute the plan.

"The touch&go mentality does not bring change."

Rwanda's government has had a sponsorship deal with the club worth more than £30m since 2018.

As part of the deal, a "Visit Rwanda" logo is emblazoned on the Arsenal players' shirts.