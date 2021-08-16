Brentford 2-0 Arsenal: Rwandan president Paul Kagame slams Gunners for opening Premier League defeat

Rwanda's government has had a sponsorship deal with the north London club since 2018 and the 'Visit Rwanda' logo is shown on Arsenal's shirts; "We must not excuse or accept mediocrity", the African country's president Paul Kagame tweeted

Monday 16 August 2021 08:20, UK

Paul Kagame says change needs to happen at Arsenal in terms of the club&#39;s results
Image: Paul Kagame says change needs to happen at Arsenal in terms of the club's results

The president of Rwanda criticised Arsenal after they lost their opening match of the new Premier League season to Brentford.

Paul Kagame, whose government sponsors the Gunners, said fans deserved better than "mediocrity".

After the game on Friday, which Arsenal lost 2-0, Mr Kagame tweeted: "We just must NOT excuse or accept mediocrity.

"A team has to be built with purpose to win win win."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brentford's win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

In a separate tweet, he said "Brentford deserved to win" and added that "Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this".

Trending

He added: "It's been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups&downs-more downs until this point.

"Can't we have a plan that really works??

Also See:

"One part to look at is how we deal in the market- players we buy to execute the plan.

"The touch&go mentality does not bring change."

Rwanda's government has had a sponsorship deal with the club worth more than £30m since 2018.

As part of the deal, a "Visit Rwanda" logo is emblazoned on the Arsenal players' shirts.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q