Martin Odegaard: Arsenal in advanced talks with Real Madrid to re-sign midfielder on permanent deal

Norway international Martin Odegaard made 14 appearances for Arsenal during the second half of last season; Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said he wanted more additions to his squad before transfer window closes on August 31 and the club are pushing ahead with Odegaard as part of that plan

Wednesday 18 August 2021 09:25, UK

Martin Odegaard, Arsenal
Image: Martin Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Real Madrid over the permanent signing of attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

There is still work to be done on a deal thought to be worth an initial £30m, which could rise to £34m. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Arsenal need to have Odegaard registered by midday on Friday to have him available for Sunday's game against Chelsea.

The Gunners had also been working on a deal for Leicester's James Maddison in this window while also negotiating for Odegaard. Attention was fully on Odegaard once it became apparent how difficult it would be to sign Maddison.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will also continue to push for a deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who wants a move to the Emirates.

Trending

The clubs are getting closer on the overall fee and talks centre around the structure of the deal - the amount up front and add ons.

More to follow...

Also See:

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

Stream the biggest moments on NOW for just £25 p/m for 10 months (usually £33.99 p/m) - all without a contract.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q