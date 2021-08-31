Arsenal transfer news: Ainsley Maitland-Niles to stay after clear-the-air talks with Mikel Arteta

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has held clear-the-air talks with Arsenal and will remain at the club until at least January.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed last week that Everton were keen on signing the 24-year-old, but a potential loan move to the Toffees will not happen in this window.

Instead, Maitland-Niles will stay and fight for a place in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side.

He has made just one substitute appearance in the Premier League this season and appears to be behind both Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers in the pecking order at right-back.

On Monday, Maitland-Niles took to Instagram to express his disappointment with his situation at the Emirates, writing: "All I wanna do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm gonna play."

Maitland-Niles had discussions with Arteta on Monday about his social media post, but they did not discuss the idea of him joining Everton.

Arsenal are understood to have been disappointed by the post but all sides want to put the matter behind them and concentrate on the season.

The Gunners had been prepared to let him go for a suitable offer in this window but Everton's offer - a loan deal including an option to buy - was deemed to be too low.

Arsenal are set to bring in Takehiro Tomiyasu - who can play at right-back and centre-back - from Bologna on Deadline Day, while Hector Bellerin could join Real Betis.

Maitland-Niles can also play in midfield, but Sky Sports News has been told he wants to compete with other right-backs for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Nelson joins Feyenoord on loan

Reiss Nelson has joined Eredivisie side Feyenoord on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Image: Reiss Nelson will spend the season with Feyenoord on loan

The 21-year-old, who is an Arsenal academy product, enjoyed a loan spell at Hoffenheim in the 2018/19 season.

In total, Nelson has made 48 first-team appearances for Arsenal since making his debut at just 17 as a sub at Wembley during the 2017 Community Shield victory over Chelsea.

Feyenoord switched their attention to Nelson after they pulled out of a deal to sign Manchester United's Amad Diallo, who has been ruled out for six weeks with a thigh injury.

