Mikel Arteta says Thierry Henry's doubts over Arsenal progress is 'just another opinion'

Mikel Arteta has dismissed doubts from Thierry Henry over Arsenal's progress under his management as "just another opinion".

Arsenal have won 10 points from their last four Premier League games but Henry has questioned this week whether things are going in "the right direction" under the Spaniard.

Arteta came under pressure after the Gunners started the season with three successive league defeats which left the club in the relegation zone, however, an upturn in form lifted them to 11th before the international break.

Asked whether he had read Henry's comments, Arteta, named manager of the month for September, said: "I haven't. I am just hearing them from you."

Henry, Arsenal's record goalscorer, also said Arsenal had "suffered" in their goalless draw at Brighton in their most recent league game.

Pressed on whether it was helpful for a former player to make such remarks, the Arsenal manager added: "It's just another opinion. You have to respect that."

Despite their improved run of results, Arteta says his squad can improve their scoring form having netted five league goals.

"It's something that certainly we can do better," he said. "We can improve our efficiency in front of goal. When we get that balance right it will help us to win more games."

Arteta expects former captain Patrick Vieira to receive a warm reception from the home fans when his Crystal Palace side visit Emirates Stadium on Monday, live on Sky Sports.

Vieira captained Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cup triumphs as a player, famously leading the 'Invincibles' who went a full Premier League campaign unbeaten in 2003-04.

"He's an Arsenal legend and I hope he gets the reception he deserves for what he did as a player and a person," Arteta said.

"He was the captain of the club in the most successful era and it's great to have him back."

After ending his playing career following a stint with Manchester City in 2011, Vieira managed New York City and French side Nice before replacing Roy Hodgson at Palace in July.

"He has had a couple of experiences and knows the league really well and you can see what he is trying to implement at Palace," Arteta added.