Jack Wilshere: Former Arsenal midfielder focused on a return to playing, not coaching

Jack Wilshere has dismissed reports he is ready to call time on his playing career, insisting he still has something to prove and plenty to give.

The 29-year-old is a free agent having been released by Bournemouth at the end of last season and is currently training with former club Arsenal.

Despite helping out academy chief Per Mertesacker over the past month, Wilshere has played down any suggestions he is ready to retire.

"At the moment I am doing my coaching badges and the club is helping me with them and I am helping some of the Academy kids out as well," Wilshere told Sky Sports News.

"It is certainly something I enjoy and maybe something to look at in the future but for now I still want to play.

"I feel like I still have a lot to give and something to prove which is why I don't want to finish playing now and start a coaching career just yet.

Wilshere, capped 34 times for England, became Arsenal's youngest debutant at the age of 16 and went on to make 198 appearances for the club before leaving after injuries severely hampered his career.

On being back at the club training, Wilshere added: "It's nice to be back seeing some old faces who I spent a lot of my life with.

"Fitness-wise I am getting there and it's great to be back training with good players and the quality is only going to be beneficial for me moving forward.

"I'm there [at Arsenal] until January and there's no news on any clubs but hopefully something will come up then."

Wilshere also spent time at Serie B side Como in the summer but was unable to sign a permanent deal due to EU restrictions.