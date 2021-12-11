Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal omit striker over 'disciplinary breach'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of Arsenal's squad to face Southampton over a disciplinary breach, says Mikel Arteta.

Asked why Aubameyang was not included before the Premier League match at the Emirates, Arteta said: "Unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach.

"I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he's not involved today."

He added: "It's not an easy situation and not a situation we want to have our club captain in."

Image: Aubameyang was a late substitute in Arsenal's last outing, the 2-1 defeat at Everton on Monday night

On Friday, Arteta refuted claims there was an issue developing between the pair, after suggestions by Sky Sports' Gary Neville that there was a problem brewing.

The Arsenal captain was named on the substitutes' bench against Everton and only came on in the 85th minute, snatching at a late strike to extend his run without a Premier League goal to six games.

Although Arteta was adamant any decisions were made purely for the benefit of the team, he did admit the barren spell in front of goal had dented the forward's confidence, saying: "Any decision is not personal but when a player is not scoring, it affects mood, confidence and belief - but you have to try not to accept it and feel sorry for yourself.

"It's all about patches and moments and when you are in good form and hitting the goals, then trying to maintain it as long as possible while also trying to reduce the time when they aren't in good form."

By Nick Wright

"I want more from my team," Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports. The Arsenal manager offered no excuses for his side's poor display in Monday's 2-1 loss to Everton but to many supporters, the players aren't the only ones underperforming right now.

A third defeat in four games has left Arteta under mounting scrutiny. "It was a worrying sign, how they lost," said Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher. After the 3-2 reverse at Manchester United, this was the second game in a row in which Arsenal have surrendered a lead.

The momentum of their 10-game unbeaten run has been lost at a time when rivals are finding their own. Arsenal have slumped to seventh place as a result, behind Manchester United and Tottenham - two clubs who were in crisis as recently as a few weeks ago.

It would be a stretch to call Arsenal's current plight a crisis. They are only four points behind fourth-placed West Ham, whom they face at the Emirates Stadium next week. "They can win the next home game and they will still be challenging for the top four," added Carragher.

But it is nonetheless concerning how quickly their progress has unravelled and Arteta did not help himself with some of the decisions which ultimately contributed to their latest defeat.