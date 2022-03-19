Aaron Ramsdale: Arsenal goalkeeper 'out for a few weeks' with muscle injury

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will be out of action for the next few weeks with a muscle injury, meaning the 23-year-old has also been forced to withdraw from the England squad.

"Aaron Ramsdale has got an injury, he had an injury in his oblique muscle and he will be out for a few weeks," Arteta said ahead of his side's Premier League clash at Aston Villa on Saturday.

As a result, Ramsdale will sit out England's upcoming friendlies against Switzerland on March 26 and Ivory Coast on March 29 respectively.

Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in August in a deal that could rise to as much as £30m and has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in the capital, being an ever present since taking over from Bernd Leno as the club's first-choice 'keeper.

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures Mon April 4: Crystal Palace (a)

Sat April 9: Brighton (h)

Sat April 16: Southampton (a)

Wed April 20: Chelsea (a)

Sat April 23: Man Utd (h)

However, Ramsdale did come in for criticism after being beaten at his near post to allow Liverpool forward Diogo Jota to open the scoring in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Reds at the Emirates.

Leno replaced Ramsdale in Arsenal's starting line-up at Villa Park on Saturday lunchtime, with the visitors also missing key forward Gabriel Martinelli due to illness.

"Martinelli's been sick the last few days, so he's out of the squad unfortunately," said Arteta ahead of the game.

