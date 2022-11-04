Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal striker's drought won't last long, says Alan Smith

Arsenal should not panic over Gabriel Jesus' goal drought, according to former striker Alan Smith, who is confident the Brazilian will rekindle his scoring touch sooner rather than later.

Summer-signing Jesus hit the ground running at the Emirates following his move from Manchester City, scoring five goals in his first nine appearances, but has since gone eight games without a goal, stretching back to October 1.

Smith, who scored 115 goals in eight seasons with Arsenal, is adamant Jesus' drought is not a problem so long as the Gunners continue winning games.

Image: Gabriel Jesus has failed to score in his last eight appearances for Arsenal

Speaking after Thursday's 1-0 victory over FC Zurich - Arsenal's ninth consecutive home victory - Smith told Sky Sports News: "It's always a bit of a concern when your centre-forward is not scoring, I know what that feeling is like, but you can't say Jesus is not contributing in other ways.

"Jesus is still busy and productive; he is creating assists and he is still the fulcrum of the attack Arsenal look to; the runs he makes are still excellent.

"He's had chances, he had them against Nottingham Forest, he had them against Zurich but he's just snatching at things at the moment. It's that attitude when you haven't got a goal you get a bit overanxious.

Image: Gabriel Jesus rues a missed chance against Aston Villa

"I don't think there is any suggestion the drought will go on too much longer because Arsenal do create so many chances. With Jesus such an integral part of that, the goals will come.

"I remember when I had a drought at Arsenal, I went to the manager and said I was worried but was told not to because we were winning games.

"The time to worry was when I was not scoring, and we were not winning games. It's very similar with Arsenal and Jesus."

Can Arsenal go the distance?

Thursday's victory over Zurich sealed Arsenal's automatic passage of the Europa League last-16 as group winners, as the Gunners avoided a play-off against a side demoted from the Champions League.

Arsenal are two points clear at the top of the Premier League with 12 games played and seven games away from possibly lifting the Europa League trophy, but questions remain over their staying power.

Smith believes Mikel Arteta's focus on Premier League matches the knock-on effect this has had on recent Europa League performances and could well force the club into the transfer market in January.

After failing to win in successive games, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been pleased with his side's response as the Gunners have since defeated Nottingham Forest and Zurich, topping their Europa League group in the process

"I think it's a stretch," Smith replied when asked whether Arsenal could sustain this form throughout the season.

"Sometimes in the Europa League they have looked a little short. Last week at PSV was a stretch and at times against Zurich it was a bit of an uncomfortable watch, they got the goal and just about saw it through.

"Mikel Arteta is doing his best keeping everybody fresh, saving his main men for the Premier League, but I am sure he would like a slightly bigger squad, like any manager.

"It will be interesting to see in January [transfer window] whether they have got one or two things lined up but, at the moment, it's so far, so good for Arsenal."