Jurrien Timber: Arsenal defender sidelined for long-term period after sustaining ACL injury on Premier League debut

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest.

The Dutch defender, a £38m summer signing for Mikel Arteta's side, picked up the blow in the 50th minute of Saturday's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, before being replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The 22-year-old needs surgery on the injury and while Arsenal did not give a timeframe for his absence, the club have said he "will be out of action for a period of time."

Reacting to the news, Timber said on Instagrm: "Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I've received.

Crystal Palace

Arsenal Monday 21st August 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

"I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period. I'm blessed with a lot of great people around me, together we will do anything to get back as soon and strong as possible.



"For now I'll be supporting our team from the stands of course. Thanks for making me feel at home in such a short period of time, see you at The Carpet."

Timber had made two senior appearances since joining the Gunners from Ajax - the first being the Community Shield victory against Manchester City earlier this month - before turning out against Forest.

Image: Timber now needs surgery after picking up an ACL injury

Who will cover Timber's injury for Arsenal?

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

"It has been a bittersweet last 24 hours for Arsenal, who have confirmed Timber's ACL injury one day after Oleksandr Zinchenko returned to training.

"The Ukrainian defender, who played such a key role for the Gunners last season, did not make a single appearance in pre-season as he recovers from a groin injury he struggled with for the whole of last term.

"Zinchenko is a reliable option at the back - and is unarguably first choice in that left-back position - but he has not played any senior minutes for Arsenal since May 7. Mikel Arteta placing the 26-year-old straight into the starting XI for Monday night's trip to Crystal Palace, live on Sky Sports, is an unlikely solution.

"Arteta has been keen not to rush Zinchenko back into action - and Timber's adaptability in that left-back role gave the Gunners more time in that regard, which is why the Dutch defender's sudden injury is major blow.

"Tomiyasu has played there before, most notably in the victories against Liverpool and Leeds last season, but it is far from the Japan international's most comfortable position.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jurrien Timber says he grew up supporting Arsenal and is delighted to have joined the club.

"Could Timber's news impact some of Arsenal's outgoings in the left-back position? Kieran Tierney has been strongly linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium, as has Nuno Tavares, so could one of them now stay while Zinchenko and Timber get back up to speed?"

Nottingham Forest in Tavares talks

Image: Nuno Tavares is wanted by Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares on loan.

The deal being discussed is a season-long loan with an option to buy - and the permanent price is currently being discussed by the two teams.

The Portuguese left-back spent last season on loan at Marseille and is valued at €15m. Tavares was not involved in Arsenal's pre-season matches before the start of their Premier League season.

Other clubs in England, Italy and Germany have also been interested in the left-back, including Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen.

Arsenal are also understood to be open to a permanent sale of Tavares as well.