Bukayo Saka in contention for Arsenal's game against Man City, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka is in contention for Arsenal's clash with Manchester City on Super Sunday despite limping off with an injury in their Champions League defeat to Lens.

Saka left the field holding his leg in the 34th minute of Tuesday's Group B game, with Arteta saying afterwards that he had suffered a "muscular" problem and that it was a "worry".

But the 22-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate's England squad on Thursday and, speaking at his press conference on Friday, Arteta said he is in the frame to feature against City, in a game live on Sky Sports.

"He is in contention," he said. "Let's see how he progresses from here to Sunday.

"Obviously, he had to leave the pitch and that's never good news, but let's see how he recovers."

Pressed for more detail, Arteta repeated: "In contention! That's it. I'm not a doctor. That's what they told me."

Asked about Saka's England call-up and whether he would ask for the forward's minutes to be limited, Arteta said: "I have spoken to Gareth [Southgate] on several occasions.

"I have to do my job by giving the news and the position that everyone is at. We have good communication.

"He needs to make the best decision for the national team and I'm not going to get involved there."

Arteta also revealed Thomas Partey will be available to face City having made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a groin injury.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who has not featured since August, was an unused substitute in the 2-1 loss to Lens and Arteta confirmed he will be included in the squad to face Pep Guardiola's side.

"He is ahead of schedule that's for sure," he said. "We couldn't play him on Tuesday because we had a lot of necessities. He will be in the squad [against Manchester City]."

Arteta: Community Shield win gives us belief

Arsenal have lost 12 consecutive Premier League games against Manchester City but Arteta feels their penalty shootout win in the Community Shield in August helped give the team belief.

"That was an important one for us," he said. "Winning a title against City is something you have to value. It gives us confidence and belief that we can beat them."

Arteta played down the significance of Arsenal's 12-game Premier League losing run against them and rejected the idea that the result could be season-defining.

"We are not looking that far back because these players were not participating in those games," he said of the losing run.

"We are going to have to be our best for 100 minutes and then we will have a chance.

"It would be a big boost of course energy-wise and confidence-wise, but apart form that and the three points, nothing else."

Arteta is braced for tactical surprises from Guardiola, who deployed Bernardo Silva at left-back in City's 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium last season.

"Probably I expected him to do something very different with Bernardo and he didn't, when he played him at left-back," he said when asked for the last time the City boss surprised him.

"He does that normally in big games and against big teams. He has done it this season and that is a big quality of them because they can change it but not only before the game, during the game as well."

Pep: Arsenal recruitment has been 'top'

Man City, who are still without the suspended Rodri, lost their last league game against Wolves, perhaps giving Arsenal some hope that they are catching the champions at the right time.

But City's record of not having lost back-to-back league games since 2018 illustrates just how tough it will be for the Gunners to win on Sunday.

Told of this record, Guardiola said: "2018? We have done incredible."

"The manager is so good!" he added, joking.

Guardiola believes Arsenal, the closest challengers to City last season, are one of the big title contenders again this time out.

"Arsenal are back," he said. "When I was a young boy and at Barcelona, Arsenal always were there I saw them fighting with [Sir Alex Ferguson's] teams but now they're back. When you look at the calendar, going to the Emirates is one of the toughest ones.

"They have a clear pattern and are really good team," he added. "They fought to be champions and now they're here again."

Asked if Arsenal are stronger, he added: "I don't know because I'm not in the locker room and I don't talk to them. I know Oleksandr Zinechnko and I know Gabriel Jesus but the rest I don't know. The recruitment they have done is top, exceptional level of players. The goalkeeper [David Raya], Kai Havertz, Declan Rice. They are a good team."

City remain without John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne as they continue their recovery from injury.

Guardiola said De Bruyne is improving and will be back "hopefully sooner than expected".

Stones, who was called up by England manager Gareth Southgate, is not fit to play on Sunday.

"Stones is not ready to play," said Guardiola. "Maybe for the national team but not for us."