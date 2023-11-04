Mikel Arteta slams 'embarrassing' and 'disgraceful' Newcastle goal as Arsenal suffer Premier League defeat

Mikel Arteta has described the controversial decision to award Newcastle's winning goal against Arsenal as "disgraceful" and "embarrassing".

Anthony Gordon's goal survived a triple VAR check with Arsenal arguing the ball had gone out of play in the build-up and Gabriel was then pushed in the back.

Claims for an apparent offside were also not upheld after VAR deemed they could not determine the moment of contact when the ball was passed to Gordon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Gordon's goal for Newcastle against Arsenal is confirmed after a lengthy VAR check to confirm if the ball went out of play, if there was a foul and if the goal scorer was offside or not.

"It's a disgrace," Arteta told Sky Sports. "It's embarrassing. That's how I feel and that's how everybody feels in that [dressing] room. You cannot imagine the amount of messages we've got saying this cannot continue. It's embarrassing. I'm sorry, embarrassing."

The Arsenal manager added: "I feel sick. That's how I feel. I feel sick to be part of this. It is not good enough and we cannot accept that."

Gordon's goal condemned the Gunners to their first Premier League defeat of the season.

Arteta: Incredible that goal was allowed

Image: Did Joe Willock keep the ball in during the build-up to Newcastle's winner against Arsenal?

Image: The on-field officials and VAR didn't award a foul for this challenge from Joelinton on Arsenal's Gabriel

Arteta reiterated his fury with Newcastle's goal in his press conference.

"We have to talk about the result because we have to talk about how the hell this goal is stand up. It's incredible. I feel embarrassed," he said. "But I have to be the one coming now here to try to defend the club and please ask for help because it is an absolute disgrace this goal is allowed. It's an absolute disgrace.

"It's not a goal. For many reasons it's not a goal. For more than one reason it's not a goal. It's too much at stake. We put so much effort, it's so difficult to compete at this level, and it's an absolute disgrace. I feel embarrassed.

"I've been more than 20 years in this country, and this is nowhere near the level to describe this as the best league in the world. I am sorry."

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, who was criticised by the Sky Sports pundits for his part in the goal, told the club's official website: "What I could see was the ball went out of play, and then after going to the dressing room, looking back at the goal, it's a big foul on Gabi. He's pushing him with two hands on his back when he's about to clear the ball."

WATCH: Arteta slams controversial Newcastle goal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta slams the decision to allow Anthony Gordon's goal to stand in Newcastle's 1-0 win over the Gunners in the Premier League.

Carragher and Neville on the Newcastle goal

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher: "There's lots of stills of the ball on the line or people saying on social media that the ball is out, but the camera angle we have here is not conclusive.

"I'm glad in some ways it's still been given. My first thought was that it was offside, mainly because it felt there was only one Arsenal player behind the two Newcastle players."

Sky Sports' Gary Neville: "It's whether this goes out. It's close. Very close. The curve of the ball... how can you even check that, I'm not sure? There's definitely gap between the white line and the ball."