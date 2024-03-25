 Skip to content

Kyle Walker: Man City hopeful defender will return against Arsenal after picking up injury with England

Kyle Walker had to come off injured after 20 minutes of England's defeat to Brazil at Wembley with a hamstring problem, but Man City are hopeful the defender will be fit this weekend; Man City vs Arsenal on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 4.30pm

Rob Dorsett

Senior Reporter, Sky Sports News @RobDorsettSky

Tuesday 26 March 2024 20:48, UK

Kyle Walker waits for treatment after picking up an injury during the international friendly against Brazil
Image: Kyle Walker's hamstring is not thought to be too serious

Kyle Walker is expected to recover from injury in time for Man City's huge match against title rivals Arsenal on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury playing for England in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Brazil at Wembley and was forced off after 20 minutes clutching the back of his left leg.

Manchester City
Arsenal

Sunday 31st March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

However, the issue is not thought to be too serious and City are hopeful he will be available for Sunday's crucial Premier League game at the Etihad, with leaders Arsenal one point ahead in the table.

The initial diagnosis suggested a tight hamstring rather than a strain, but his progress will be monitored over the coming days.

Walker, who captained England at Wembley, left the national team camp on Monday to return to City.

Trending

Pep Guardiola will be hoping his deputy captain can return to full fitness quickly ahead of an important month of fixtures which sees City play in three competitions as they go in search of a double treble.

Man City fixtures

Arsenal (h) - Premier League - Sunday March 31

Also See:

Aston Villa (h) - Premier League - Wednesday April 3

Crystal Palace (a) - Premier League - Saturday April 6

Real Madrid (a) - Champions League - Tuesday April 9

Luton Town (h) - Premier League - Saturday April 13

Real Madrid (h) - Champions League - Wednesday April 17

Chelsea (n) - FA Cup - Saturday April 20

Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!
Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 Rollover hits a whopping £1,000,000! Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday March 30.

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, boxing, Miami tennis and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports