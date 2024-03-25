Kyle Walker: Man City hopeful defender will return against Arsenal after picking up injury with England

Kyle Walker had to come off injured after 20 minutes of England's defeat to Brazil at Wembley with a hamstring problem, but Man City are hopeful the defender will be fit this weekend; Man City vs Arsenal on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 4.30pm
Kyle Walker is expected to recover from injury in time for Man City's huge match against title rivals Arsenal on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.
The defender suffered a hamstring injury playing for England in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Brazil at Wembley and was forced off after 20 minutes clutching the back of his left leg.
However, the issue is not thought to be too serious and City are hopeful he will be available for Sunday's crucial Premier League game at the Etihad, with leaders Arsenal one point ahead in the table.
The initial diagnosis suggested a tight hamstring rather than a strain, but his progress will be monitored over the coming days.
Walker, who captained England at Wembley, left the national team camp on Monday to return to City.
Pep Guardiola will be hoping his deputy captain can return to full fitness quickly ahead of an important month of fixtures which sees City play in three competitions as they go in search of a double treble.
Arsenal (h) - Premier League - Sunday March 31
Aston Villa (h) - Premier League - Wednesday April 3
Crystal Palace (a) - Premier League - Saturday April 6
Real Madrid (a) - Champions League - Tuesday April 9
Luton Town (h) - Premier League - Saturday April 13
Real Madrid (h) - Champions League - Wednesday April 17
Chelsea (n) - FA Cup - Saturday April 20