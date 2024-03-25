Kyle Walker: Man City hopeful defender will return against Arsenal after picking up injury with England

Kyle Walker is expected to recover from injury in time for Man City's huge match against title rivals Arsenal on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury playing for England in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Brazil at Wembley and was forced off after 20 minutes clutching the back of his left leg.

Manchester City

Arsenal Sunday 31st March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

However, the issue is not thought to be too serious and City are hopeful he will be available for Sunday's crucial Premier League game at the Etihad, with leaders Arsenal one point ahead in the table.

The initial diagnosis suggested a tight hamstring rather than a strain, but his progress will be monitored over the coming days.

Walker, who captained England at Wembley, left the national team camp on Monday to return to City.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping his deputy captain can return to full fitness quickly ahead of an important month of fixtures which sees City play in three competitions as they go in search of a double treble.

Arsenal (h) - Premier League - Sunday March 31

Aston Villa (h) - Premier League - Wednesday April 3

Crystal Palace (a) - Premier League - Saturday April 6

Real Madrid (a) - Champions League - Tuesday April 9

Luton Town (h) - Premier League - Saturday April 13

Real Madrid (h) - Champions League - Wednesday April 17

Chelsea (n) - FA Cup - Saturday April 20