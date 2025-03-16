Bukayo Saka injury update: Arsenal winger has 'good chance' of returning from hamstring surgery after international break
Bukayo Saka required an operation after suffering a hamstring injury in Arsenal's 5-1 win over Crystal Palace in December; Arsenal return to Premier League action on Thursday April 1 against Fulham and then host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday April 8
Sunday 16 March 2025 18:40, UK
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka has a "good chance" of returning to action after the international break.
The 23-year-old required an operation after suffering a hamstring injury in Arsenal's 5-1 win over Crystal Palace in December.
Arteta said in midweek that Saka was making "very good progress" and following Arsenal's 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, the Spaniard was asked about Saka's chances of featuring in April.
"Yes, he's got a good chance," Arteta told Sky Sports.
Arsenal host Fulham on Thursday April 1 when they return to Premier League action and then head to Everton on Saturday April 5 before hosting Real Madrid on Tuesday April 8 for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.
On Friday, Arteta had said: "He is going to be here [at the Arsenal training ground], hopefully more with ball at his feet than he has had.
"That will mean he is passing the ball and shooting and running and everything. He has done quite a lot already on the pitch working on his own.
"Next we need to arrange it with people around him in a more competitive training session and see how he goes with that.
"He's getting closer, he's stepping up and making a very good progress, I would say.
"So let's see when we start to throw him in with the team how he reacts and how fit he can get quickly."
Which Arsenal match could Saka return for?
Tuesday April 1: Arsenal vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday April 5: Everton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm
Tuesday April 8: Arsenal vs Real Madrid - Champions League quarter-final first leg, 8pm
Saturday April 12: Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
Wednesday April 16: Real Madrid vs Arsenal - Champions League quarter-final second leg, 8pm
Sunday April 20: Ipswich vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
Saturday April 26: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports