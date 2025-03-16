Bukayo Saka injury update: Arsenal winger has 'good chance' of returning from hamstring surgery after international break

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka has a "good chance" of returning to action after the international break.

The 23-year-old required an operation after suffering a hamstring injury in Arsenal's 5-1 win over Crystal Palace in December.

Arteta said in midweek that Saka was making "very good progress" and following Arsenal's 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, the Spaniard was asked about Saka's chances of featuring in April.

"Yes, he's got a good chance," Arteta told Sky Sports.

Arsenal host Fulham on Thursday April 1 when they return to Premier League action and then head to Everton on Saturday April 5 before hosting Real Madrid on Tuesday April 8 for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

On Friday, Arteta had said: "He is going to be here [at the Arsenal training ground], hopefully more with ball at his feet than he has had.

Image: Saka injured his hamstring in Arsenal's 5-1 victory at Crystal Palace

"That will mean he is passing the ball and shooting and running and everything. He has done quite a lot already on the pitch working on his own.

"Next we need to arrange it with people around him in a more competitive training session and see how he goes with that.

"He's getting closer, he's stepping up and making a very good progress, I would say.

"So let's see when we start to throw him in with the team how he reacts and how fit he can get quickly."

Tuesday April 1: Arsenal vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday April 5: Everton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

Tuesday April 8: Arsenal vs Real Madrid - Champions League quarter-final first leg, 8pm

Saturday April 12: Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Wednesday April 16: Real Madrid vs Arsenal - Champions League quarter-final second leg, 8pm

Sunday April 20: Ipswich vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Saturday April 26: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports