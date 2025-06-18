Arsenal: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Arsenal have been handed a nightmare start to their 2025/26 Premier League season with trips to Old Trafford and Anfield to face Manchester United, live on Sky Sports, and Liverpool in their opening three games of the campaign.

The Gunners open the season on Sunday August 17 at Man Utd - kick-off 4.30pm - live on Sky Sports, before hosting newly-promoted Leeds on Saturday August 23.

Mikel Arteta's side's brutal start continues on August 30 as they travel to Anfield to face champions Liverpool.

It does not get any easier for Arsenal in September. They host Manchester City on September 20 before a trip to Newcastle on September 27.

Along with Manchester United, Arsenal's opening set of games is the hardest of any club based on last season's finishing positions of their first six opponents.

The first north London derby is on November 22, with Thomas Frank's Tottenham visiting the Emirates. The return fixture with Spurs is on February 21.

Over Christmas, Arsenal host Brighton on December 27 and Aston Villa are the visitors to the Emirates on December 30. Liverpool are the visitors to north London on January 7, while the trip to Man City is on April 18.

They end the season at Crystal Palace on May 24 after visiting West Ham on May 9. Their final home game of the campaign is against Burnley on May 17.

Arsenal will discover their Champions League opponents when the draw is made on August 28.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

17: Man Utd (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

23: Leeds (h) - 3pm

30: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

September

13: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

20: Man City (h) - 3pm

27: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

October

4: West Ham (h) - 3pm

18: Fulham (a) - 3pm

25: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

November

1: Burnley (a) - 3pm

8: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

22: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

29: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

December

3: Brentford (h) - 8pm

6: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

13: Wolves (h) - 3pm

20: Everton (a) - 3pm

27: Brighton (h) - 3pm

30: Aston Villa (h) - 8pm

January

3: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

7: Liverpool (h) - 8pm

17: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

24: Man Utd (h) - 3pm

31: Leeds (a) - 3pm

February

7: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

11: Brentford (a) - 8pm

21: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

28: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

March

4: Brighton (a) - 8pm

14: Everton (h) - 3pm

21: Wolves (a) - 3pm

April

11: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

18: Man City (a) - 3pm

25: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

May

2: Fulham (h) - 3pm

9: West Ham (a) - 3pm

17: Burnley (h) - 3pm

24: Crystal Palace (a) - 4pm

