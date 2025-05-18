Paul Merson's warning for Mikel Arteta: 'Top two by Christmas or Arsenal will go for someone else'

Paul Merson thinks Mikel Arteta has until Christmas to prove he is the right manager for Arsenal after another trophyless season at the Emirates Stadium..

Declan Rice's second-half strike fired Arsenal to a 1-0 win over Newcastle on Super Sunday and confirmed their place in the Champions League next season. However, the Gunners failed to launch a serious Premier League title challenge to Liverpool this season and are set to finish runners-up in the league for a third consecutive campaign.

They were also eliminated in the semi-finals of both the Champions League and Carabao Cup with Arsenal's trophy drought extended into a fifth year, and former Gunner Merson delivered a stark warning for Arteta should he not end Arsenal's run without a trophy next season.

"This Arsenal team is a good team but you've got to go and win something," Merson told Sky Sports. "However, it's not easy. Every time you get to the latter stages, they go.

"I know people will say they were ruthless last year and they just got it wrong once against Aston Villa, but they did put their foot wrong. All they had to do was be patient and win the game, but they didn't and Man City went perfect.

"It's not as easy as people think to win something and Arsenal keep falling short. Sometimes people fall short and it just becomes normal. That's a worry.

He added: "Arteta has got until Christmas. They will have to be in the top two at Christmas to keep on going.

"If you get to four [seasons], you can't [keep going].

"People want to come to Arsenal so it's not like they're scratching to get players - and they've got the money.

"He's got to be in the top two by Christmas or they'll go for someone else.

"It's all about timing. You've got to make opportunities. When it is your time, you've got to make it count."

