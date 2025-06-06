Arsenal transfer news: Real Madrid forward Rodrygo emerges as a top target for Gunners this summer

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has emerged as a top transfer target for Arsenal this summer Martin Zubimendi's move from Real Sociedad to the Emirates is expected to accelerate after the international window.

The fact the Brazilian can play all along the front three is something that is understood to have attracted Arsenal.

The Gunners do have other targets in that position too.

Left wing and striker are the priority positions, and the club have a number of targets in each as they weigh up the best way of spending their budget.

Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta, who began in March, is understood to be gathering information on the best players in each position before deciding with manager Mikel Arteta which deals to execute.

Rodrygo is high among the left wingers on their list along with players such as Nico Williams, Leroy Sane and Morgan Rogers - and the club want to sign proven quality.

Athletic want to keep Williams Athletic Club president Jon Uriate has revealed the club's desire to keep winger b>Nico Williams.



Sky Sports News reported earlier this year that Arsenal were interested in signing the Spanish international, who is said to have a release clause of £50m.



"I believe we have a winning and interesting project for everyone, and Nico is part of that project, just like many other players," Uriate told Spanish news outlet El Correo.



"The project becomes easier if we keep our players - and I believe Nico and the rest of the squad have a very exciting year ahead."

Reports in Spain claim Rodrygo is set for talks with new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso this week, with the 24-year-old's future unclear despite three years left on his contract.

Up front, Newcastle's Alexander Isak, Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko are long believed to be the three preferred targets, although the list extends further and their top-choice striker remains unclear.

However, Newcastle are confident of keeping Isak, who is also admired by Liverpool, now they are in the Champions League, while Manchester United and many other clubs have interest in Gyokeres and Sesko too.

Arsenal's Zubimendi move to accelerate

Meanwhile, Arsenal's move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is expected to accelerate after the international window.

All details are in place for the transfer between the clubs after Arsenal agreed to meet the £51m release clause. Furthermore, there is an agreement in principle on personal terms.

It's thought the deal has reached the medical stage.

Gunners enquire about Chelsea's Kepa

Finally, Arsenal have enquired about Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's availability, Sky Sports News understands.

The north London club are considering goalkeeper options after confirming Neto is returning to Bournemouth following his season-long loan. Neto provided cover for first-choice goalkeeper David Raya and made one appearance in the Champions League.

Sky Sports News understands Kepa, who was on loan at Bournemouth last season, has a £5m release clause at Chelsea.

The Spain international has one year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

