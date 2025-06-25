 Skip to content
Christian Norgaard transfer news: Arsenal advancing in talks with Brentford over midfielder

Arsenal's discussions to sign Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard advancing quickly; talks are centring around a total package that could be in the region of £12m; Arsenal's offer reportedly includes an initial guaranteed fee of around £9.5m and the player wants the move

Wednesday 25 June 2025 17:41, UK

Christian Norgaard wheels away in celebration after giving Brentford the lead
Image: Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard is an Arsenal target this summer

Arsenal talks to sign Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard are advancing quickly.

A total package that could be in the region of £12m is being discussed for the 31-year-old.

Arsenal's offer reportedly includes an initial guaranteed fee of around £9.5m.

The deal is expected to progress over the next few days, and the Denmark international wants the move.

The Gunners' interest in the Brentford captain comes amid Thomas Partey's expiring contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Partey has been offered new terms by Arsenal, but nothing has been agreed and his current deal expires at the end of June.

Mikel Arteta's side are yet to make a signing this summer, but goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected in London this week to put the final touches to a £5m switch from Chelsea to the Gunners.

