Bukayo Saka: Arsenal forward set to miss Liverpool Super Sunday clash and England World Cup qualifiers

Bukayo Saka is set to miss Arsenal's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Super Sunday through injury, as well as England's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

The winger sustained a hamstring problem in the Gunners' 5-0 victory over Leeds on Saturday.

Sky Sports News understands the issue is not a long-term one but reports suggest Saka could be sidelined for up to four weeks.

Captain Martin Odegaard is also doubtful for Sunday's trip to Anfield after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder during the emphatic win at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal remain optimistic that Odegaard's injury is also not of long-term concern.

Mikel Arteta's side face the reigning Premier League champions ahead of the first international break of the new season.

England host Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday September 6, before playing in Belgrade three days later.

Saka missed three and a half months of last season following surgery on his right hamstring, though this problem is with his left leg.

His expected absence on Merseyside could open the door for Eberechi Eze to make his Arsenal debut after arriving from Crystal Palace.

Gunners boss Arteta, who has already seen forward Kai Havertz suffer a knee problem this season, has more attacking talent at his disposal than last term.

Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke arrived during the summer, with Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and academy graduates Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman providing competition, in addition to Gabriel Jesus, who is working his way back from an ACL injury.

