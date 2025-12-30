Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV and score prediction

Arsenal host Aston Villa at the Emirates in a huge Premier League clash at the top of the table on Tuesday December 30, live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League table on 42 points, two points ahead of Manchester City and three points ahead of Villa.

Mikel Arteta's side have won their last three Premier League matches - most recently beating Brighton 2-1 - since Aston Villa beat Arsenal 2-1 at Villa Park in the previous meeting between the two sides this season on December 6.

Villa are on an 11-game winning run in all competitions and came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday.

When is Arsenal vs Aston Villa?

Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the Premier League takes place on Tuesday December 30 at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is 8.15pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Premier League from 6.30pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Highlights: Watch free Premier League highlights shortly after full-time

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 6.30pm Tap on the Sky Sports Premier League channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW TV?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free memberships options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Memberships. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's home matches are defined by fast, aggressive starts. From the first whistle, they squeeze the pitch, dominate territory and look to impose themselves early. That approach has translated into a trend of Arsenal scoring the first goal in 23 of their last 25 home games.

Aston Villa, by contrast, are almost the opposite profile. They're not a side associated with quick starts away from home. In fact, they've scored first in just one of their last 10 away games, often needing time to grow into matches. What they are excellent at is reacting - no team has won more points from losing positions since the start of last season (36).

That tells you everything about how Villa operate: patience first, problem-solving later. Arsenal to score the first goal in the first half at 4/5 with Sky Bet looks a fantastic wager in a game where Villa may come on strong late once again to get a result.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2