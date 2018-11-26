Marco Silva hopes to tie Andre Gomes to Everton

Andre Gomes moved to Everton on loan in the summer

Everton manager Marco Silva says he would eventually like to sign Andre Gomes on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Everton on a season-long loan from Barcelona in the summer after failing to establish himself at the Bernabeu.

Gomes has made just five starts for Everton but impressed in the 1-0 win over Cardiff at the weekend and now Silva is hoping to tie him to a long-term contract.

"I think in the right moment we have to do something to achieve one player like Andre," Silva said.

2:53 Highlights from Everton's 1-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League Highlights from Everton's 1-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League

"We have time to do that. We are happy with him, he is enjoying the moment here and I don't think it is a good moment to talk every week because it's better they (Barcelona) forget a little bit about Andre!

"You go there in the right moment. Andre is enjoying his time but we don't want to put this pressure of a decision on him. It is early.

"When you make a loan, and not just Andre but Zouma as well, if you can do something tomorrow then you have to do it but football is not like that.

Gomes has made five starts for Everton this season

"At the end of the season we will talk to the players and with the clubs and after then we will take the decision or not."

He added: "I knew him very well even though I hadn't worked with him before.

"Last season wasn't the best for him but we had very good conversations with him before he signed.

"When he came in he was injured and these were tough moments for him but he is now playing and performing really well and I am sure he will perform better because he has this quality."

Liverpool vs Everton Live on

Everton's win over Cardiff lifted them into the top six with the Merseyside derby up next on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Gomes' performance at Goodison Park on Saturday was noted by Silva who is preparing for the trip to Anfield next weekend.

"On Saturday afternoon he performed really well and his team-mates helped him as well because his first moments in the club were not easy," Silva added.

"His team-mates and the technical staff helped him settle fast and feel an important person in our dressing room, even when he was not playing, even when he was not training.

"Now he is playing well, working hard and everything you would expect of someone with his quality."