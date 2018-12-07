Everton name Gretar Steinsson as chief European scout

Gretar Steinsson played for Bolton between 2008 and 2012

Everton have appointed former Iceland and Bolton defender Gretar Steinsson as their new chief European scout.

The 36-year-old joins from Fleetwood, where he spent nearly four years as technical director.

Steinsson will work alongside director of football Marcel Brands and chief UK scout Martyn Glover.

Brands joined Everton as director of football from PSV this summer

The former right-back played 126 Premier League matches during his time with Bolton, before studying for a post-graduate degree in football management at the Johan Cruyff Institute in Holland after retiring.

Steinsson is a former international team-mate of current Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson and earned 46 caps for Iceland.

He was signed by Brands as a player for AZ Alkmaar in 2005 when the Dutchman was director of football at the Eredivisie club, and also worked there in a football operations capacity before joining Fleetwood.