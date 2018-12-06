Premier League Power Rankings: Manchester City's Leroy Sane top

Manchester City's Leroy Sane has ousted team-mate Raheem Sterling atop the Sky Sports Power Rankings.

Sane broke the deadlock during a 2-1 win at Watford on Tuesday, while Sterling crashed out of the top 10 after being rested as an unused sub at Vicarage Road.

Harry Kane scored within nine minutes in a 3-1 win against Southampton to extend his goal streak to three successive league games.

Liverpool stopper Alisson made five saves during a 3-1 win at Burnley, with Virgil van Dijk assisting substitute Roberto Firmino to fire the Reds ahead with his first touch.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk climbed 16 places into No 3 spot in the Power Rankings

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy retained his No 5 spot in the chart with a match-topping 99 touches during his side's 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic surged into the top 10 after teeing up Aboubakar Kamara against Leicester, before Foxes midfielder James Maddison scored for the second successive game to restore parity.

Sane evolving

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Andros Townsend slipped down the chart but retained top-10 positions, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek jumped 79 places after scoring a deflected opener in Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at Wolves.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Premier League matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

