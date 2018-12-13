Andre Gomes: Barcelona experience has made me more of a man

Andre Gomes says he is back enjoying his football again on loan at Everton

Andre Gomes is back enjoying his football again following his loan move to Everton and the Portuguese believes his difficult spell at Barcelona has made him stronger.

Everton travel to face champions Manchester City on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, looking to bounce back after two below-par displays in draws at home to Newcastle and Watford.

Gomes has shown his qualities since returning from a hamstring injury sustained while on pre-season with parent club Barcelona, and the 25-year-old isn't placing a ceiling on what can be achieved at Goodison Park this campaign.

"I feel more like a man now," he told Sky Sports when reflecting on his two seasons at Barcelona. "Now I feel mature and experienced. I'm really happy to be in the Premier League and England.

Man City vs Everton Live on

"My father was, and is still, the big influence on me. Sometimes it is difficult for him because he suffers a lot when I am not happy or good.

"[At Barca] It was tough for me because I wasn't feeling good. I had good moments, but in the bad moments it was difficult because I saw my father and mum suffering.

"It was really difficult for me to take care of expectations, not only from the fans, but my expectations and seeing my parents suffering. It was complicated. I'm enjoying football again.

Gomes endured two difficult seasons with Barcelona after his move from Valencia

"I can't say I'm playing my best football, because I don't want to put pressure or walls [on my potential]. I just want to get better physically, to give the best performances that I can."

Everton manager Marco Silva has recently spoken of his desire to make Gomes' move from Barcelona permanent after impressing during his eight Premier League appearances so far.

The 2-2 draw with Watford on Monday Night Football provided the midfielder's first assist, and he has been just as effective in breaking up attacks to get the team on the front foot.

1:04 Everton manager Marco Silva says midfielder Andre Gomes is enjoying his time in Merseyside on loan from Barcelona. Everton manager Marco Silva says midfielder Andre Gomes is enjoying his time in Merseyside on loan from Barcelona.

The player has settled into the dressing room, and said of his manager Silva: "He's given me confidence to keep moving forward and to be happy.

"All the people here have been amazing with me, all the staff and my teammates.

"I know it's difficult sometimes to have a football player on loan and wondering how the first contact will be, but the boys here have been amazing with me.

"I remember on day one with Jags [Phil Jagielka], I didn't have clothes to go to training, so he gave me the kit! He explained to me where to go for the training kit man and everything.

The 25-year-old admits he is own biggest critic if his high standards slip

"I wasn't unhappy in Barcelona, but I was feeling the struggle. Sometimes, I'm more negative than positive about myself. I'd be the first person to shout at myself, close the door and scream to myself that I didn't play good.

"Sometimes, you try not to care about the things you read on social media, and even if you do, someone might tell you. It's difficult because [Barcelona] is a massive club, and you have to be prepared.

"Somehow, perhaps I wasn't prepared for that side. I was just preparing to play football, go to the stadium and play, so maybe I wasn't prepared for that situation."

Watch Man City v Everton live on Sky Sports from 11.30am on Saturday

Enjoy all of the Festive Football fixtures by getting Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 a month